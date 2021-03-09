Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 9th (ALS, CI, CLAR, CLR, CNQ, GMDA, GPS, IMAX, MCFE, MIDD)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 9th:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$15.25 to C$17.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by Truist from $260.00 to $280.00.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $22.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $22.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$42.00 to C$52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $21.00 to $29.00.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $27.00.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $225.00.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $18.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $47.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $40.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target increased by Truist from $52.00 to $60.00.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $20.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $28.00.

