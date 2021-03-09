Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 9th (APO, ASC, BKD, DPW, MCFE, PFE, RKT, ROG, SIBN, SY1)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 9th:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $7.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.83 ($59.80) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $41.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 360 price target by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $150.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

