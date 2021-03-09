Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) recently:

3/8/2021 – Elanco Animal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $39.00.

3/4/2021 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

2/26/2021 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

2/25/2021 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

2/23/2021 – Elanco Animal Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

2/17/2021 – Elanco Animal Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

ELAN stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,983,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,820 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $266,076,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

