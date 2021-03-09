Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA):

3/9/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. "

2/11/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

1/20/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,173. The company has a market capitalization of $542.55 million, a PE ratio of 206.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

