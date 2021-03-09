Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ramaco Resources (METC)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/4/2021 – Ramaco Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

2/25/2021 – Ramaco Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

2/25/2021 – Ramaco Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Ramaco Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

2/3/2021 – Ramaco Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

METC opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.95 million, a PE ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

