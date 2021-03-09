Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for John Bean Technologies (JBT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT):

3/2/2021 – John Bean Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – John Bean Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – John Bean Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “John Bean’s adjusted earnings per share and revenues both declined year over year but beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has been witnessing sequential improvement in orders in both segments lately, which is promising. It projects adjusted earnings per share between $4.30 and $4.55 for 2021. The mid-point of the range suggests growth of 12% from 2020. The FoodTech segment is gaining from higher demand for packaged food purchases and "eat-at-home" trend amid the pandemic. However, weak foodservice demand remains a woe. In AeroTech, low passenger air travel is impacting mobile equipment demand. However, demand for infrastructure, cargo and military holds promise. Nevertheless, cost-cutting actions will bolster margins. Acquisitions and developing innovative products will also aid growth.”

2/24/2021 – John Bean Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – John Bean Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/23/2021 – John Bean Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – John Bean Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – John Bean Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “John Bean projects adjusted earnings per share between 80 cents and 90 cents for fourth-quarter 2020. The mid-point of the guidance range projects a year-over-year slump of 43%. The company’s earnings estimates for the to-be-reported quarter have gone down lately. The AeroTech segment continues to bear the brunt of decline in global passenger air travel due to the pandemic. Cargo customers have largely delayed airfreight capital investments to 2021. Further, the company is witnessing reduced aftermarket demand in the segment due to lower equipment utilization by customers. At the FoodTech segment, general economic and trade uncertainties have impacted the decision-making process among customers. It continues to be impacted by persistent decline in demand for food service due to reduced restaurant, travel and school activity.”

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average of $110.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,147. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

