Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kosmos Energy (KOS)

3/9/2021 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

3/2/2021 – Kosmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $2.75 to $2.95. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

2/25/2021 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

2/24/2021 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.95 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.75.

2/23/2021 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.40.

2/18/2021 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/29/2021 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/19/2021 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

NYSE KOS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 420,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

