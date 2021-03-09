Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 8th (AAOI, ADT, AGIO, AMSSY, APA, ARCT, ATNX, BEAM, CDXC, CPE)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 8th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at MKM Partners. MKM Partners currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $8.80 price target on the stock.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to a sell rating. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Lake Street Capital. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BNP Paribas.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $89.00.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital. Roth Capital currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They currently have a $143.00 target price on the stock.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

