Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 8th (ACH, ANAB, APR, AZN, CI, CRS, CWEN, CYBR, DSNKY, ESNT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 8th:

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Get Aluminum Co of China Limited alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Apria (NYSE:APR)

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $242.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cigna’s stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The company’s revenues have been increasing consistently since the last several years. Its acquisition of Express Scripts bodes well for the long haul. It divested its Group Life and Disability insurance business, which will reduce its debt level and streamline operations. Its expanding international business provides diversification. Operating profitability achieved by controlled medical care cost along with other operating costs is aiding the company’s bottom line. Higher membership is another boon. A strong capital position coupled with coupled with solid cash generation abilities leads to investment in business. However, higher leverage is a concern for the company. Rising operating expenses might dent the company’s margins too.”

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carpenter Technology expects to witness demand recovery across its key end-use markets in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Solid demand in the semiconductor industry, recovery in the medical end-use market and improving conditions in the transportation market will drive bottom-line growth. However, prevailing bleak demand across the aerospace and defense end-use markets, as well as energy end market will likely play spoilsports. Apart from this, continued inventory-reduction initiatives and COVID-19 mitigation costs might erode margins. Nevertheless, the company's cost-reduction actions, divesture of the Amega West oil and gas business, and restructuring in additive business unit will aid significant cost savings. Furthermore, the company’s investments in emerging technologies like additive manufacturing and soft magnetics will stoke growth.”

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clearway Energy’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenues were lower than expected. The company is gaining from North American operations, and utility-scale renewable as well as natural gas-fired power generation units having low operational risks. Clearway Energy's new generation fleet ensures high fleet availability and modest maintenance-related expenditures. The drop-down agreement with Clearway Group will further expand renewable operation. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. Clearway Energy generates a substantial volume of electricity from renewable sources, subject to favorable weather conditions that cannot be always assured. Underperformance of third-party transmission lines that are used to supply electricity may negatively impact the company.”

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Nonetheless, the mix toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is negatively impacting top-line results. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased sales & marketing expenses are likely to dampen its margins.”

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on the stock.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fall in NEOGEN’s revenues in the fiscal second quarter of 2021 from Brazil due to adverse foreign exchange is disappointing. Despite an impressive top line for the quarter, the business environment across many of the company’s markets remains sluggish and challenging, which is concerning. Contraction of both margins is a downer. Stiff competition and currency headwinds are worrying. NEOGEN’s results in the quarter were lower-than-expected. Shares of NEOGEN have underperformed its industry over the past six months. Yet, NEOGEN’s segmental performance was mainly boosted by robust sales of cleaners and disinfectants to meet the pandemic-led requirements. NEOGEN’s international performance was impressive despite the challenging global business climate. Positive customer response for its products buoy optimism.”

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $262.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy, financial flexibility and traditional risk management capabilities bode well. Consistent rise in premiums earned at its Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. Its Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. It boasts strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile and effectively deploying capital to the areas that do, reposition portfolio by moving up fixed income credit quality. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting profit. Also, high costs inducing margin contraction concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year.”

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the company recently reported weak fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols. Moreover, increase in labor and other restaurant operating expenses is a concern. However, efforts to improve sales and regain market share via focus on increasing service speed and effective marketing strategy are likely to aid the company going forward. Also, increased focus on cost-saving initiatives bode well.”

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $354.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and online-learning wave in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company added record number of subscribers. Enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co of China Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co of China Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.