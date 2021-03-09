Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AIB Group (AIBRF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS: AIBRF) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/8/2021 – AIB Group was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
  • 3/8/2021 – AIB Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
  • 3/8/2021 – AIB Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 3/3/2021 – AIB Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 1/18/2021 – AIB Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of AIB Group stock remained flat at $$2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. AIB Group plc has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

