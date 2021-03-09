Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amyris (AMRS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS):

3/4/2021 – Amyris had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Amyris had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Amyris is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Amyris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. "

2/11/2021 – Amyris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2021 – Amyris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/15/2021 – Amyris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

