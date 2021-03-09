Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ: HSII):

3/1/2021 – Heidrick & Struggles International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Heidrick & Struggles International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

2/24/2021 – Heidrick & Struggles International was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Heidrick & Struggles International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Heidrick & Struggles International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $40.00.

HSII traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,452. The stock has a market cap of $730.84 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $38.64.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $10,326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after buying an additional 250,438 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at about $4,664,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 235,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

