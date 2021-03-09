Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ: HSII):

3/1/2021 – Heidrick & Struggles International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Heidrick & Struggles International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

2/24/2021 – Heidrick & Struggles International was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Heidrick & Struggles International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Heidrick & Struggles International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $40.00.

HSII traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. 1,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,452. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $730.84 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,219,000 after buying an additional 250,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $10,326,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

