Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

2/23/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $20.00.

2/18/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/25/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $19.00.

1/13/2021 – MagnaChip Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. 16,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $22.51.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor Co alerts:

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. Equities research analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.