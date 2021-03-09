Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Yext (YEXT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Yext (NYSE: YEXT) in the last few weeks:
- 3/4/2021 – Yext had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Yext was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 3/4/2021 – Yext had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Yext had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $23.00 to $17.00.
- 2/18/2021 – Yext was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “
- 2/3/2021 – Yext was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “
Shares of YEXT stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.68.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Yext by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 5.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 39.2% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
