Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Yext (YEXT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Yext (NYSE: YEXT) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2021 – Yext had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Yext was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/4/2021 – Yext had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Yext had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $23.00 to $17.00.

2/18/2021 – Yext was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

2/3/2021 – Yext was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,337,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,157,169.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 48,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $726,735.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,932,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,168,449.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 841,296 shares of company stock worth $14,848,253 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Yext by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 5.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 39.2% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

