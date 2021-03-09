Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MEG Energy (MEGEF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS: MEGEF) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $4.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.50 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $5.50 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – MEG Energy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/9/2021 – MEG Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/14/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.50 to $6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – MEG Energy was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

MEGEF opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

