Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Square (SQ)

Square (NYSE: SQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $288.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $257.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $246.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $229.00 to $237.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $250.00. They now have a "neutral" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/24/2021 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/24/2021 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

2/24/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $325.00.

2/22/2021 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

2/17/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Square had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $304.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $278.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on strong Cash App engagement and its expanding customer base. Further, rising bitcoin revenues owing to robust Cash App are contributing well to the top-line. Also, strong adoption of Cash Card is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening momentum in online channels and growing card-not-present GPV are expected to remain tailwinds. Moreover, robust online products, such as Square Online Store, Invoices, Virtual Terminal and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Further, solid acquisition of net-new transacting active Cash App customers is likely to continue driving the top line growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, higher investments and increasing product development expenses, and COVID-19 induced uncertainties remain concerns.”

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $18.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.69 and a 200-day moving average of $200.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.53, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $243,589,640 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

