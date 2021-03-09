Analyzing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 2 13 6 0 2.19

Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $15.88, suggesting a potential downside of 38.16%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Ovintiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $9.81 million N/A $7.63 million N/A N/A Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.99 $234.00 million $3.29 7.80

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 4, indicating that its stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 85.45% 26.42% 26.42% Ovintiv -89.63% 1.56% 0.63%

Summary

Ovintiv beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2019, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 4,175 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.