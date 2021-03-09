Analyzing Emerald (NYSE:EEX) & MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Emerald alerts:

This table compares Emerald and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -402.06% 8.30% 2.74% MOGU -309.58% -11.00% -8.82%

This is a summary of current ratings for Emerald and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 4 0 0 2.00 MOGU 0 0 2 0 3.00

Emerald presently has a consensus target price of $3.99, indicating a potential downside of 37.34%. MOGU has a consensus target price of $3.10, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MOGU is more favorable than Emerald.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emerald and MOGU’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $360.90 million 1.29 -$50.00 million $0.85 7.56 MOGU $117.97 million 1.52 -$314.04 million N/A N/A

Emerald has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Emerald has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emerald beats MOGU on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.