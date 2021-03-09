AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Sold by Frazier Management LLC

Frazier Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,416,747 shares during the period. AnaptysBio makes up 1.5% of Frazier Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Frazier Management LLC owned about 3.29% of AnaptysBio worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANAB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

