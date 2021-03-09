AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.
ANAB traded down $10.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. 135,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,537. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $526.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.15.
In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $7,157,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the period.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.
