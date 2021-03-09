AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB traded down $10.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. 135,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,537. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $526.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $7,157,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.