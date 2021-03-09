Anchor Price Reaches $0.78 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Anchor coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $583,887.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00057069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00786864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00066889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00030939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Anchor Profile

ANCT is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

