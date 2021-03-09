Andrew L. Price Sells 8,589 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Stock

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

