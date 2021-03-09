Andy L. Nemeth Sells 21,500 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $1,847,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,676,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 203,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,609. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,028 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $23,989,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

