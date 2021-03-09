ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of ANGI Homeservices worth $45,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,502.50 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,081. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.99.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

