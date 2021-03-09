AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.59

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 8649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.
A number of analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $837.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
