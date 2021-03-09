AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.59

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 8649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $837.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.