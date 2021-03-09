Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 136.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

ANGN stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

In other news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,354 shares of company stock worth $6,503,282 in the last three months.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

