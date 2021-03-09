Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 149.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGN opened at $16.05 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

In other news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,354 shares of company stock worth $6,503,282 in the last 90 days.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

