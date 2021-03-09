Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ANGN opened at $16.05 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,354 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,282.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

