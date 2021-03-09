Anglo American (LON:AAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,020.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,020 ($39.46) and last traded at GBX 3,018.50 ($39.44), with a volume of 2705013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,913.50 ($38.07).

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,089.33 ($27.30).

The company has a market cap of £41.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,679.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,270.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, for a total transaction of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Insiders acquired a total of 6,496 shares of company stock worth $15,766,596 in the last quarter.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

