Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 21,986 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $529,422.88. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $817,387.20.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00.

Shares of CODI traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. 228,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,191. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 50.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

