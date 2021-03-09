Ankr Price Up 36.1% This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $277.09 million and $94.95 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00056381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.84 or 0.00803290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00027224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00066850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00031111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00041706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

