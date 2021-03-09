ankrETH (aEth) Price Reaches $1,762.80 on Top Exchanges

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. ankrETH has a market cap of $51.70 million and approximately $479,645.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One ankrETH token can now be bought for about $1,762.80 or 0.03284525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00056415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.09 or 0.00790176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00041426 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network

ankrETH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.