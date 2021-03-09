Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,053,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Annaly Capital Management worth $45,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NLY stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

