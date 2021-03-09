Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $26.93. 130,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 311,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Annovis Bio stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.63% of Annovis Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. Its lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

