ANON 24-Hour Volume Hits $45.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. ANON has a market capitalization of $82,330.21 and $45.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ANON has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.11 or 0.00452512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00057952 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.07 or 0.00797685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026015 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

