ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0211 on Major Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 102.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. ANON has a total market cap of $160,515.72 and approximately $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ANON has traded flat against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00505645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00068231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00055914 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.00796270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

