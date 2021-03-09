ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $347,441.10 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shane Emswiler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANSYS alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,028,133.84.

On Friday, February 19th, Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81.

Shares of ANSS traded up $14.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.00. 754,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.90. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.