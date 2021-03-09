ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $347,441.10 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shane Emswiler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 4th, Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,028,133.84.
- On Friday, February 19th, Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81.
Shares of ANSS traded up $14.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.00. 754,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.90. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.23.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
