Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

NYSE:AR opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Antero Resources by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,752 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Antero Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 235,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Antero Resources by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

