Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,708,000 after buying an additional 259,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $333.60 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.35.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

