Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $472,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2,232.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Anthem by 490.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,960,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Anthem by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,708,000 after acquiring an additional 259,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $333.60 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.35.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

