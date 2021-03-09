Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $375.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $360.00. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANTM. Stephens cut their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.29.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.78. 36,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $342.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.11 and its 200-day moving average is $299.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.