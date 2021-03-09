Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $375.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $360.00. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANTM. Stephens cut their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.29.
Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.78. 36,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $342.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.11 and its 200-day moving average is $299.78.
In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
