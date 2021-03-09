Anthony Timbrell Buys 360,000 Shares of Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) Stock

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) insider Anthony Timbrell bought 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$720,000.00 ($514,285.71).

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Company Profile

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited operates metallurgical coal export terminal in Australia. It also provides port infrastructure and services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

