AntiMatter (MATTER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.89 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 67.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $25.87 million and $11.89 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00005046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.75 or 0.00503528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00076813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076661 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.69 or 0.00466757 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

