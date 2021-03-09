Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,037.86 ($13.56).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,753.50 ($22.91) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,610.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,301.38. The firm has a market cap of £17.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

