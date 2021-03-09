Anyswap (ANY) Hits One Day Volume of $2.53 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $66.97 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00006610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.99 or 0.00516912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00069462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00056356 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00077276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.34 or 0.00537780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00076886 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.