Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Apache (NASDAQ:APA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $23.51.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apache by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 112.4% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apache by 18.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Apache by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 149,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Apache by 196.7% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 192,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

