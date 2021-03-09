Aperture Investors LLC Sells 11,497 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the period. XPO Logistics comprises approximately 1.5% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of XPO Logistics worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

In related news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $3,628,619.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $117.82. 17,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 142.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.