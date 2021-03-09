Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s share price rose 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 19,768,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 28,661,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

APHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

Get Aphria alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aphria by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aphria by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 316,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aphria by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.