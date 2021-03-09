APIX Price Tops $0.0765 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. One APIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $544,829.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00056782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.56 or 0.00779999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00029833 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

